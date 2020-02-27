Savarkar was an inspiration to millions: Nadda

Describing Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar as a "visionary", BJP president J P Nadda said he was an inspiration to millions of people Nadda made the remarks in a video message which was played at a two-day event, 'Savarkar Sahitya Sammelan', held here to mark his memory.

"Savarkar was a great freedom fighter, thinker and visionary who sacrificed everything for the nation," the BJP chief said "Savarkar was not an individual, but an idea. He is an inspiration to millions of people," Nadda said.

Speaking at the event, Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said Savarkar didn't get what he deserved but now he should get his due and "we should strive for it." All the other speakers at the conference on Savarkar's social, political and ideological works were of the opinion that he didn't get his due and was not recognised for his contributions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.