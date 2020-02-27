Pawar meets New Zealand''s Deputy Prime Minister
NCP chief Sharad Pawar met NewZealand's Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters on Thursday
He shared a photograph with the visiting leader onTwitter
"It was nice to meet with Mr. Winston Peters(@winstonpeters), Deputy Prime Minister, New Zealand alongwith his delegates today," Pawar tweeted.
