Pawar meets New Zealand''s Deputy Prime Minister

NCP chief Sharad Pawar met NewZealand's Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters on Thursday

He shared a photograph with the visiting leader onTwitter

"It was nice to meet with Mr. Winston Peters(@winstonpeters), Deputy Prime Minister, New Zealand alongwith his delegates today," Pawar tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.