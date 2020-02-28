Left Menu
Facebook says it will publicly track political sponsored content

  Updated: 28-02-2020 01:51 IST
  Created: 28-02-2020 01:51 IST
Facebook Inc will provide a way for people to track political sponsored content on Facebook and Instagram ahead of the U.S. presidential election, it said on Thursday.

The move comes after U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg's campaign started paying popular meme accounts on Facebook-owned Instagram to post content as part of its social media offensive ahead of the 2020 election. Facebook has added a new column https://apps.crowdtangle.com/pgpublicldsfb/boards/2020uspresidentialcandidates to its free social media tracking tool CrowdTangle to show sponsored content for the presidential candidates, as announced in tweets sent by Facebook director of product management Rob Leathern.

