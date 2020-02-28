Oppostion leaders seek President intervention on Delhi violence
Opposition party leaders on Friday wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his intervention for the establishment of peace and restoration of normalcy in the national capital.
Opposition party leaders on Friday wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his intervention for the establishment of peace and restoration of normalcy in the national capital. Earlier in the day, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati had also written a letter to President Kovind, demanding a high-level judicial inquiry under the supervision of a Supreme Court judge into the North-East Delhi violence, which she compared to 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
At least 42 people, including a police head constable, lost their lives while around 200 people were injured in the violence that rocked Delhi for the last few days. Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi-led delegation had met Kovind earlier this week demanding Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation. (ANI)
