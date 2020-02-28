Ruling party retains sweeping majority in Cameroon election

Yaounde, Feb 28 (AFP) President Paul Biya's party has retained an absolute majority in Cameroon's parliament, the constitutional council announced Friday after the controversial February 9 vote

His Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (RDPC) won 139 out of 167 declared seats on "moderate" turnout of almost 46 per cent, said the council's president, Clement Atanaga

Elections were cancelled in 13 other seats, in Cameroon's troubled anglophone regions, and are to be held at a later date.(AFP) RUPRUP

