PM speaks about Pakistan but keeps mum on economy: Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, saying these days he talks a lot about Pakistan but does not touch on issues like "stalled economy" and jobs Nath was speaking at a function at Rau town near here.

"Have you heard Modi in the last year talking about the youth, employment, farmers and stalled economy? He talks about Pakistan nowadays," he said "We are all ready to face Pakistan. But we will be able to face Pakistan only when the future of our youth is secure," he said.

"Modi talks about nationalism...I want to ask BJP leaders to name one person from their party who was a freedom fighter," the chief minister said "They will not be able to give us one name. But they will certainly preach nationalism to the Congress," Nath added.

Several Muslim workers who were with the BJP but quit the saffron party recently in protest against the amended Citizenship Act joined the ruling Congress in Nath's presence at the function Former Indore councilor Usman Patel was among them.

"I joined the Congress because this party takes along everybody, Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians," Patel said Nath, who also heads the state unit of the Congress, welcomed them into the party fold, saying they had now understood the reality.

The chief minister also paid a tribute to those killed in the Delhi riots "It is a matter of great sorrow and concern that the culture of brotherhood in our country is being harmed. We have to save this culture together," he said.

