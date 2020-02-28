Mevani, Congress MLA condemn Delhi violence in Guj Assembly

Independent MLA and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani and Congress's Gyasuddin Shaikh on Friday condemned the communal violence in Delhi during a discussion in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly here The two opposition legislators spoke about the violence in northeast Delhi -- which has claimed 42 lives -- during the discussion on the motion to thank Governor Acharya Devvrat for his address to the Assembly.

Mevani, who won from Vadgam with the Congress' support in 2017, urged the House to express solidarity with the kin of those killed in the violence in the national capital "This situation may not have arisen if the people had been given, from the start, copies of Dr B R Ambedkar's Constitution instead of tridents and swords. Let's pray the fires of communal violence are doused," he said.

Shaikh, MLA from Dariyapur, slammed BJP and its local leaders including Kapil Sharma, accusing them of making inflammatory speeches in Delhi. He also mentioned AIMIM's Waris Pathan who made a communally provocative statement recently "Be it Kapil Sharma or Waris Pathan, strict action must be taken against all those who made inflammatory speeches. Thirty-eight innocent people have lost their lives in Delhi," the Congress MLA said.

"What will happen to their widows and orphaned children? It is the responsibility of the BJP government at the Centre to protect Delhi's people and their property," said Shaikh.

