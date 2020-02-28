Left Menu
Health official warns U.S. lawmakers of wider coronavirus outbreak -source

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 22:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 22:06 IST
A top U.S. health official told lawmakers on Friday there would be many more coronavirus cases in the United States and the nation did not have enough testing resources, a source said, as criticism of the Trump administration's response to the crisis mounted. With more countries reporting new infections and global stock markets on the precipice of a free fall, U.S. health officials have been scrambling to deal with the prospect of a widening outbreak of the flu-like illness domestically.

The number of confirmed U.S. cases is still relatively small at around 60, most of them repatriated American passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Japan. But Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in a closed-door briefing in the U.S. House of Representatives that the sustained spread of the coronavirus in so many countries meant there would many more infections in the United States, according to the source.

Fauci added that it was unlikely the virus would disappear next year and he warned lawmakers the country did not have enough testing resources, the source said on condition of anonymity. The outbreak started in China late last year and has since spread beyond the borders of the world's second-largest economy. More countries, including Denmark and the Netherlands, reported their first cases on Friday and the World Health Organization said the outbreak could spread worldwide.

U.S. and global stocks plummeted as rattled investors braced for the prospect that a pandemic could further dent an already slowing world economy, increasing the pressure on governments to quickly respond to the crisis. The S&P 500 index was down about 3% in late-morning trading on Friday, adding to the heavy losses it suffered in the previous four sessions this week. It is on track to notch its worst week since October 2008, during the global financial crisis.

TRUMP DEFENDS RESPONSE President Donald Trump this week said the risk of coronavirus risk to Americans remained "very low," but he has been increasingly alarmed by the reaction of the U.S. stock market, which he considers a barometer of the economy's health and sees as important to his re-election in November.

In tweets overnight, Trump said the coronavirus virus had spread "very slowly" to the United States and he defended his administration's response. Media reported the White House had directed all government health officials and scientists to coordinate their statements and public appearances with Vice President Mike Pence, who was tapped this week to lead the nation's coronavirus response.

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, who is seeking the Democratic presidential nomination to face Trump in the November election, criticized the administration's handling of the crisis. "No one takes the president's word for these things. He at a mininum exaggerates everything. And the idea that he's going to say, 'Everything's fine, don't worry'? Who's going to believe that? Let the experts speak, like we did in our administration," Biden said in an interview with CNN.

