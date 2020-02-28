Turkey says Erdogan, Trump discuss situation in Syria's Idlib
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday discussed developments in Syria's Idlib, where 33 Turkish soldiers were killed in an attack by Russian-backed Syrian forces.
The Turkish communications directorate said on Twitter the two leaders agreed by phone on the need to take additional steps to deal with the humanitarian drama in Idlib, where nearly 1 million people have been displaced by the latest fighting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Idlib
- Tayyip Erdogan
- Donald Trump
- Turkish
- Syria
- Russian
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Turkey to hit groups who violate Idlib ceasefire - agency
UPDATE 2-Turkey says it will hit groups violating Idlib ceasefire
Turkey to hit 'radicals', others who violate Idlib ceasefire -Anadolu
Turkey threatens force against 'radicals' in Syria's Idlib
Shelterless Syrians burn refuse for warmth in bitter Idlib winter