U.S. offer to help Iran in dealing with coronavirus 'ridiculous'- Iran foreign ministry spokesman
America's offer to help Iran in dealing with coronavirus is "ridiculous," Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Friday, according to the Mehr news agency.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States had offered to help with the coronavirus response in Iran, and raised doubts about Tehran's willingness to share information.
"The claim to help Iran in dealing with corona from a country who with their economic terrorism has created widespread pressure for the people of Iran and even closed the paths for buying medicine and medical equipment, is a ridiculous claim and a political-psychological game," Mousavi said. (Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh Editing by Chris Reese)
