Pompeo to witness signing of U.S.-Taliban deal - Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday announced that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would witness the signing of a U.S.-Taliban agreement on a withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan. The agreement is due to be signed in Doha on Saturday.

Trump in a statement also called on the Taliban and the Afghan government to "seize this opportunity for peace," and said that if they fulfill their commitments, "We will have a powerful path forward to end the war in Afghanistan and bring our troops home."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.