Ahead of Amit Shah's Bengal visit, BJP lists out injustices under Mamata

As a part of 'Aar Noi Annay' movement, the BJP on Saturday took out a list of what they call a series of injustices 'meted out to people' under the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) rule in West Bengal.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kolkata (West Bengal)
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 14:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 14:42 IST
As a part of 'Aar Noi Annay' movement, the BJP on Saturday took out a list of what they call a series of injustices 'meted out to people' under the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) rule in West Bengal. The statement comes ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Kolkata on March 1.

The notice read that since coming to power in 2011, Banerjee's government has continuously betrayed the people of the state and has caused the once-proud West Bengal to fall behind the rest of the country. "Despite their lofty promises and the pretence of Maa, Maati, Maanush, the TMC government have instead run a government of Murder, Money, and Mafia. Any dissent against the state government is brutally suppressed through arrests by the state police and killings by TMC workers. Vote bank politics, unprecedented minority appeasement and fear-mongering and disinformation about CAA are tearing through the secular and peaceful fabric of Bengali society," it said.

Stating the inflation to be at 7 per cent in the state, the statement further noted that West Bengal's infrastructure is in disrepair and even basic public services are not being provided. "Law and Order are nonexistent as TMC goons terrorize the state with impunity. The ultimate aim of Aar Noi Annay will be to create a mass movement where the people of West Bengal will reject the misrule and dirty politics of the Mamata Banerjee led TMC government," it added.

Aar Noi Annay, which means no more injustice, highlights, and protests against the "injustice caused to the people of West Bengal by the Mamata Banerjee government". While in West Bengal, Shah will launch the movement when he is scheduled to address a public meeting in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Shahid Minar Ground.

The Home Minister is also scheduled to address two public meetings in Kolkata the same day. The developments come ahead of municipal elections in the state which are due to be held this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

