Turkey's Erdogan asks Russia's Putin to step aside in Syria

  Reuters
  Ankara
  Updated: 29-02-2020 16:03 IST
  Created: 29-02-2020 15:47 IST
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had asked President Vladimir Putin for Russia to step aside in Syria and leave Turkey to deal with Syrian government forces alone after 34 Turkish soldiers were killed this week.

Government forces, backed by Russian airpower, have waged a major assault to capture the northwest province of Idlib, the last remaining territory held by rebels backed by Turkey. With diplomacy sponsored by Ankara and Moscow to ease tensions in tatters, Turkey has come closer than ever to a confrontation with Russia on the battlefield.

Speaking in Istanbul, Erdogan said he had told Putin in a phone call to stand aside and let Turkey "to do what is necessary" with the Syrian government alone. He said Turkey does not intend to leave Syria right now.

"We did not go there because we were invited by (Syrian President Bashar al-Assad). We went there because we were invited by the people of Syria. We don't intend to leave before the people of Syria, 'okay, this is done," Erdogan added. As tensions rose, Russia and Turkey have held three rounds of talks, the first two of which did not yield a ceasefire.

Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that the two sides agreed in this week's talks to reduce tensions on the ground in Idlib while continuing military action there. After the death of its soldiers in a Syrian government airstrike on Thursday, Turkey said it would allow migrants it hosts to freely pass to Europe.

Erdogan said in Istanbul on Saturday that 18,000 migrants have crossed the border, without immediately providing evidence, adding that the number could rise to 25,000-30,000 on Saturday. "We will not close these doors in the coming period and this will continue. Why? The European Union needs to keep its promises. We don't have to take care of this many refugees, to feed them," he said.

He complained the funds transferred to Turkey from the European Union to support refugees were arriving too slowly and that he had asked German Chancellor Angela Merkel to send the funds directly to the Turkish government. Turkey's borders to Europe were closed to migrants under an accord between Turkey and the European Union that halted the 2015-16 migration crisis when more than a million people crossed into Europe on foot.

