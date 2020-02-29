Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey's Erdogan asks Russia's Putin to step aside in Syria

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ankara
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 17:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 16:24 IST
Turkey's Erdogan asks Russia's Putin to step aside in Syria
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had asked President Vladimir Putin for Russia to step aside in Syria and leave Turkey to deal with Syrian government forces alone after 34 Turkish soldiers were killed this week.

Government forces, backed by Russian airpower, have waged a major assault to capture the northwest province of Idlib, the last remaining territory held by rebels backed by Turkey. Syrian and Russian warplanes on Saturday kept up airstrikes on the Idlib city of Saraqeb, the Syrian Observatory war monitor reported. The strategic city sits on a key international roadway and has been a flashpoint of fighting in recent days.

With diplomacy sponsored by Ankara and Moscow to ease tensions in tatters, Turkey has come closer than ever to a confrontation with Russia on the battlefield. Turkish strikes using drones and smart missiles late on Friday that hit Hezbollah headquarters near Saraqeb killed nine of its members and wounded 30 in one of the bloodiest attacks on the Iran-backed group in Syria ever according to a commander in the regional alliance backing Damascus.

The Observatory said 48 pro-Damascus troops in all had been killed by Turkish strikes over the past 24 hours. Speaking in Istanbul, Erdogan said he had told Putin in a phone call to stand aside and let Turkey "to do what is necessary" with the Syrian government alone.

He said Turkey does not intend to leave Syria right now. "We did not go there because we were invited by (Syrian President Bashar al-Assad). We went there because we were invited by the people of Syria. We don't intend to leave before the people of Syria, 'okay, this is done," Erdogan added.

As tensions rose, Russia and Turkey have held three rounds of talks, the first two of which did not yield a ceasefire. Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that the two sides agreed in this week's talks to reduce tensions on the ground in Idlib while continuing military action there.

After the death of its soldiers in a Syrian government airstrike on Thursday, Turkey said it would allow migrants it hosts to freely pass to Europe. Erdogan said in Istanbul on Saturday that 18,000 migrants have crossed the border, without providing evidence, adding that the number could rise to 25,000-30,000 on Saturday.

Greek police fired teargas toward migrants who were gathered on its border with Turkey and demanding entry on Saturday. "We will not close these doors in the coming period and this will continue. Why? The European Union needs to keep its promises. We don't have to take care of this many refugees, to feed them," he said.

He complained the funds transferred to Turkey from the European Union to support refugees were arriving too slowly and that he had asked German Chancellor Angela Merkel to send the funds directly to the Turkish government. Turkey's borders to Europe were closed to migrants under an accord between Turkey and the European Union that halted the 2015-16 migration crisis when more than a million people crossed into Europe on foot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Guv seeks details of anti-CAA ads issued by WB govt

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has directed the state government to furnish details about the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act CAA advertisement published by it in both print and electronic media. The advertisement is a political agend...

US aims to withdraw all forces 'within 14 months': US-Afghan declaration. (AFP) RS RS

US aims to withdraw all forces within 14 months US-Afghan declaration. AFP RS RS...

17-year-old girl raped, set on fire by man

EDS Adds word in para 2, replacing word in last para Hyderabad, Feb 29 PTI A man allegedly raped and set a 17-year-old girl afirein Suryapet district of Telangana after being warned not to harass her with his proposal, police said on ...

Three graves of minority Ahmadis desecrated in Pakistan: community member

Three graves belonging to the Ahmadis have been allegedly desecrated by police in Pakistans Punjab province, a member of an organisation representing the minority community said on Saturday, days after Prime Minister Imran Khan warned that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020