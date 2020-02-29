Iran spokesman to hold news conference online due to coronavirus

Iran's government spokesman will hold his weekly news conference online due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, which has the highest death toll outside China, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported on Saturday.

Iran warned on Friday of a "difficult week ahead" after health authorities said the death toll had reached 34 and another 388 people were infected with the coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

