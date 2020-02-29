Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top British home office mandarin quits over minister's behaviour

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 19:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 19:35 IST
Top British home office mandarin quits over minister's behaviour

Britain's top official in the ministry responsible for policing resigned on Saturday after clashes with Home Office minister Priti Patel, in the latest test of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plans for overhauling how the government operates. Johnson forced the resignation of his finance minister this month as part of a shake-up of how the government functions amid reports that he wants to change other top government officials.

Philip Rutnam said he was stepping down because he had become the "target of vicious and orchestrated campaign against him", which he alleged Patel was involved in. The civil servant's resignation comes after reports last weekend of tensions between the pair and allegations that Patel mistreated officials and tried to removed Rutnam from her department, which she has denied.

The Home Office declined to comment on Saturday when asked for Patel's response to Rutnam's resignation and allegations. Rutnam, who has worked in government for 33 years, took the unusual step of making a statement outside his home, in which he also said he would sue the government over his departure.

"My experience has been extreme. But I consider there is evidence that it was part of a wider pattern of behaviour," Rutnam said. "I have received allegations that her conduct has included shouting and swearing, belittling people, making unreasonable and repeated demands - behaviour that created fear."

NO ENGAGEMENT Rutnam said he had made attempts to reconcile the situation with Patel, at the request of the prime minister.

"But despite my efforts to engage with her, Priti Patel has made no efforts to engage with me to discuss this," he said. Rutnam said that this gave him "very strong claims" for constructive dismissal, which he would be pursuing.

Mark Sedwill, the country's top civil servant, thanked Rutnam and expressed regret at his decision to resign. Rutnam said the Home Office had offered him a financial settlement to avoid his public resignation – but said he hoped his decision to pursue damages would lead to changes.

Catherine Haddon, senior fellow at the Institute for Government, said Rutnam's comments that he had turned down a settlement could have significant ramifications. "Behaviour of ministers has not been tested in court in this way," she said. "It would be extraordinary to see it played out there."

The opposition Labour Party called for Patel or Johnson to make a statement to the House of Commons on Monday answering questions about Rutnam's claims. "Priti Patel’s own position as home secretary must now also be in question," said Stephen Doughty, a Labour lawmaker on parliament's Home Affairs Select Committee.

Dominic Cummings, the prime minister’s senior adviser, is driving the changes to how the government functions, saying there are "profound problems" with how decisions are made. Sajid Javid quit as finance minister this month after losing a power struggle with the prime minister over who should control Britain's economy.

In other changes, Johnson's office has already tightened its grip on the advisers who are hired by ministers to provide media and policy support. Patel was forced to resign as Britain's aid minister in 2017 over undisclosed meetings with Israeli officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Pope tells scandal-marred Legion they still haven't reformed

Pope Francis told the Legion of Christ religious order Saturday it still has a long road of reform ahead, making clear that 10 years of Vatican-mandated rehabilitation hadnt purged it of the toxic influences of its pedophile founder In a pr...

14 flights diverted from Delhi airport due to bad weather

Fourteen flights have been diverted from Delhi airport to Lucknow, Amritsar, Ahmedabad and Jaipur due to bad weather in the national capital.This came after the city witnessed light rains in the evening.Further, details are awaited. ANI...

India reacts cautiously to peace deal between US and Taliban

In a guarded reaction to the peace deal between the US and the Taliban, India on Saturday said its consistent policy has been to support all opportunities that can bring peace, security and stability in Afghanistan and ensure end of terror...

Eating walnuts can contribute to healthy ageing

A new epidemiological study has suggested that consuming walnuts every day makes ageing healthier for women. According to study, women in their late 50s and early 60s, who consumed at least two servings of walnuts per week, had a greater li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020