Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi CM owes explanation on nod to prosecute Kanhaiya : CPI

  • PTI
  • |
  • Coimbato
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 19:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 19:44 IST
Delhi CM owes explanation on nod to prosecute Kanhaiya : CPI
He said the charges were framed without any evidence and CPI was ready to fight the case politically and legally On violence in parts of Delhi, Raja accused BJP of fomenting violence, which was a reminder of the 2002 Gujarat riots. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal owes an explanation on what compelled him to allow prosecution of CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar on sedition charge, party general secretary D Raja said on Saturday "Kejriwal himself had said the video on Kumar was a doctored one after sedition charges were framed against him in 2016," Raja told reporters here.

He said the charges were framed without any evidence and CPI was ready to fight the case politically and legally On violence in parts of Delhi, Raja accused BJP of fomenting violence, which was a reminder of the 2002 Gujarat riots.

"The Centre should immediately inquire into the details of the violence and bring to book all those behind it," he said About allegations that the needle of suspicion was pointed at former AAP councilor Tahir Hussain, Raja said a detailed inquiry could be held so that the truth comes out.

On the Citizenship Amendment Act, Raja said it would not only affect the Muslim community but also the poor, downtrodden and Dalits alike Representatives of all opposition parties had met President Ramnath Kovind and insisted on the need to repeal the Act, he said.

On US President Donald Trump's two-day visit to India early this week, the CPI leader said the only beneficiary of the visit was America as it got a boost by expanding a huge market in India India has become a junior, subservient partner in the Comprehensive Strategic Global Partnership without any benefit, Raja claimed..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Pope tells scandal-marred Legion they still haven't reformed

Pope Francis told the Legion of Christ religious order Saturday it still has a long road of reform ahead, making clear that 10 years of Vatican-mandated rehabilitation hadnt purged it of the toxic influences of its pedophile founder In a pr...

14 flights diverted from Delhi airport due to bad weather

Fourteen flights have been diverted from Delhi airport to Lucknow, Amritsar, Ahmedabad and Jaipur due to bad weather in the national capital.This came after the city witnessed light rains in the evening.Further, details are awaited. ANI...

India reacts cautiously to peace deal between US and Taliban

In a guarded reaction to the peace deal between the US and the Taliban, India on Saturday said its consistent policy has been to support all opportunities that can bring peace, security and stability in Afghanistan and ensure end of terror...

Eating walnuts can contribute to healthy ageing

A new epidemiological study has suggested that consuming walnuts every day makes ageing healthier for women. According to study, women in their late 50s and early 60s, who consumed at least two servings of walnuts per week, had a greater li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020