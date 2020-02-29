Delhi CM owes explanation on nod to prosecute Kanhaiya : CPI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal owes an explanation on what compelled him to allow prosecution of CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar on sedition charge, party general secretary D Raja said on Saturday "Kejriwal himself had said the video on Kumar was a doctored one after sedition charges were framed against him in 2016," Raja told reporters here.

He said the charges were framed without any evidence and CPI was ready to fight the case politically and legally On violence in parts of Delhi, Raja accused BJP of fomenting violence, which was a reminder of the 2002 Gujarat riots.

"The Centre should immediately inquire into the details of the violence and bring to book all those behind it," he said About allegations that the needle of suspicion was pointed at former AAP councilor Tahir Hussain, Raja said a detailed inquiry could be held so that the truth comes out.

On the Citizenship Amendment Act, Raja said it would not only affect the Muslim community but also the poor, downtrodden and Dalits alike Representatives of all opposition parties had met President Ramnath Kovind and insisted on the need to repeal the Act, he said.

On US President Donald Trump's two-day visit to India early this week, the CPI leader said the only beneficiary of the visit was America as it got a boost by expanding a huge market in India India has become a junior, subservient partner in the Comprehensive Strategic Global Partnership without any benefit, Raja claimed..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.