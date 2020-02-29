Left Menu
Will not tolerate it if JD(S) cadres are hurt: Deve Gowda

Narayana Gowda could not be reached for his comment Deve Gowda said he will not speak in a derogatory manner against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa because he has assured him that as opposition leader, his party would not trouble him for the rest of his term, However, he would not tolerate if his party workers were targeted, Gowda said.

Former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda on Saturday took umbrage at the government closing down a stone crushing unit run by a party worker, despite it has a license and warned the ruling BJP that he would not tolerate it if cadres were affected The JD(S) has charged Municipal Administration Minister K C Narayana Gowda of pursuing vendetta politics despite the fact that the unit was operating legally.

Narayana Gowda could not be reached for his comment Deve Gowda said he will not speak in a derogatory manner against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa because he has assured him that as opposition leader, his party would not trouble him for the rest of his term, However, he would not tolerate if his party workers were targeted, Gowda said.

"If at all a worker is hurt, I will become obstinate and not bother about my health and my nature," he said addressing a gathering at KR Pet, where the unit is located He said he had also told Yediyurappa and his adviser about it.

The JD(S) supremo said in his 50 years of politics, he had resigned as irrigation minister thrice and been expelled from his party, but that had neither deterred or scared him "I have struggled a lot. I was thrown out of the party, but I was not scared. I have struggled throughout my life to protect my workers," Gowda said.

Mandya district, in which K R Pet is located, dominated by Vokkaligas, to which community Deve Gowda belongs to and was for long a JD(S) citadel However the May 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the December 5 byelections saw a change of fortunes for the party.

A BJP backed independent, multilingual film actress Sumalatha Ambareesh, won the LS election, defeating Gowdas grandson and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy son Nikhil Kumaraswamy The bypolls saw KC Narayana Gowda, who had defected from JD(S) to the BJP, emerge triumphantly.

