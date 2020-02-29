Maha Cong seeks law against hate campaign on social media

Expressing concern over hate campaign in the social media, "particularly by the BJP", the Congress on Saturday asked the Maharashtra government to see if a law can be brought to combat such activities Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant alleged that the Centre's IT Act is "weak" in its current form and hence a law is needed by the state.

The Congress is one of the constituents in the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government He also urged the state government to set up a social monitoring mechanism at the district level to act on the people's complaints in this regard.

"Hate campaign is going on in the social media and the BJP's IT cell is quite active in this direction. People are being instigated. We have seen how the Delhi riots took place, provocative speeches were given, the false campaign was carried out. An attempt is being made to pitch communities against one another," Sawant said in a video message Sawant said he had written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

He said it is the Centre's responsibility to ban spreading of hatred in social media "The IT Act is weak in its current form hence the state government should take steps and see if a new act can be brought in," he said.

Sawant also suggested that a WhatsApp number be made available to the people so that they can file complaints about hate campaign BJP leaders were not available for comments...

