Expelled AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa joins BJP in Chennai
Rajya Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu Sasikala Pushpa, who was expelled from AIADMK in 2016, joined the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) here on Saturday.
The decision comes at a time when Sasikala's tenure in the Upper House of Parliament is about to end in a few months, besides, Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled for next year.
Sasikala, late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa's close aide, is also being probed in a disproportionate assets case by the Income Tax (IT) department. (ANI)
