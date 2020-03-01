Slovak PM Pellegrini concedes election defeat to OLaNO opposition party

Bratislava, Mar 1 (AFP) Slovakia's Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini conceded defeat in Saturday's general election as partial official results showed the OLaNO centre-right opposition party outpacing his populist-left Smer-SD by nearly five percentage points

"Congratulations to the election winner, good health, good luck," Pellegrini told OLaNO leader Igor Matovic, adding "he has good marketing, but we will be interested in how he will handle his office"

"Marketing only helps to get to power, but it is not enough to govern," Pellegrini told reporters in Bratislava early Sunday. (AFP) RC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.