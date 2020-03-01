Sedition case: Amulya's judicial custody extended till March 5

A Bengaluru Court has extended the judicial custody of Amulya Leona, who raised 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan at an anti-CAA rally in Bengaluru's Freedom Park on Feb 20, till March 5. Amulya was sent to 14-day judicial custody for her actions in the presence of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

A sedition case has been registered against Amulya. According to the police, a suo moto case under Section 124A (sedition), 153A and B (promoting enmity between different groups and imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) have been registered against the girl. (ANI)

