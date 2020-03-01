Left Menu
Ajit Pawar gives clarion call to NCP workers to work for 2022 BMC elections

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday urged the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers to toil hard to come second in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections that are scheduled to be held in 2022.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar speaking at NCP Convention on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday urged the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers to toil hard to come second in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections that are scheduled to be held in 2022. "Shiv Sena is the number one party in BMC and they should remain there as they are our alliance partners but NCP should try come second in the upcoming BMC elections," Pawar said while addressing NCP's convention.

Clarifying that allies in Maharashtra's ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) are united, he further said, "NCP workers should not have misconceptions or misunderstandings about our partners because in the coming days we have to contest elections together," he further added. The BMC election is expected to happen in 2022, as of now, Shiv Sena is the ruling party in BMC with 92 Corporaters while Congress has 30 Corporaters and 9 from NCP, in the house of a total 227 seats.

The NCP leader further said that nobody in Maharashtra should be worried about CAA NRC and NPR, as the party chief Sharad Pawar and the ruling government had already given their word to the people. "People of Maharashtra should not get scared of this decision of CAA, NRP and NPR as even state's Home Minister Anil Deshmukh have also assured this. Some people are trying to create a debate on this but if anyone tries to create a misconception then NCP workers should tell them that Sharad Pawar and MVA ministers have given us word that because of this decision no one's citizenship in Maharashtra will be affected," the Deputy CM said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

