Politics of weaving discrimination into fabric of India pains

  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 19:02 IST
  • Created: 01-03-2020 19:02 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said the politics of weaving discrimination into the "fabric of India" causes her pain On the occasion of the "Zero Discrimination Day" on March 1, she urged the people to uproot all forms of divisions on the basis of caste, creed, and religion from society.

Her statement came on a day when Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a pro-CAA rally in Kolkata Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, has been accusing the BJP of trying to divide people along religious lines.

"Today on @UN #ZeroDiscriminationDay, it pains me to witness the politics of discrimination being woven into the fabric of India. Let us pledge to uproot all forms of division based on caste, creed, and religion from our society," the chief minister tweeted "We will never stand for discrimination of any kind," she added.

The 'Zero Discrimination Day' is celebrated worldwide on March 1, to stress on the right of everyone to live a full and productive life with dignity.

