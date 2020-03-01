Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shiv Sena denies proposal of granting reservation to Muslims in Maharashtra

After Vishwa Hindu Parishad raised concerns over the reports that Maharashtra's ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is planning to give reservation to Muslims, Shiv Sena on Sunday denied any such proposal for the same.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 19:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 19:20 IST
Shiv Sena denies proposal of granting reservation to Muslims in Maharashtra
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

After Vishwa Hindu Parishad raised concerns over the reports that Maharashtra's ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is planning to give reservation to Muslims, Shiv Sena on Sunday denied any such proposal for the same. Shiv Sena's denial came in response to Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) remarks on the issue.

VHP had tweeted, "News of Maharashtra government's decision to grant religion-based reservation to Muslims is worrisome. The appeasement of Muslims should not be done by a government led by Shiv Sena. This is the Hindu society's expectation." Earlier, Maharashtra's Minority Affairs Minister, Nawab Malik on February 28 announced that a law will be made to give reservation to Muslims in educational institutions in the state.

"High Court had given its nod to give five per cent reservation to Muslims in government educational institutions. The last government did not take any action on it. So we have announced that we will implement the High Court's order in the form of law as soon as possible," Malik said. "We have announced that as per the High Court's order we will give reservation to the Muslim community in education soon by making a law," added Malik. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Peaky Blinders Season 6 titled ‘Black Day’ likely to see demise of a major character

Song Joong-Ki donates 100mn won for coronavirus prevention, Know Song Hye-Kyo’s activities

Nokia withdraws from OFC 2020 over novel coronavirus concerns

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Virus fears close down France's Louvre Museum

Paris, Mar 1 AP The spreading coronavirus epidemic shut down Frances Louvre Museum on Sunday, with workers who guard its trove of art works fearful of being contaminated by the museums flow of visitors from around the world We are very worr...

MVA govt like unbreakable wall, says Ajit Pawar

Ruling out any fissures in the Shiv Sena-led coalition government in Maharashtra, senior NCP leader and deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday invoked a popular television commercial on unbreakable wall to underline the unity of the rul...

Migration mustn't be seen as a problem, people are free to move from one place to another: Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday said migration of people from one state to another should not be seen as a problem as he asserted that the nation is one and people are free to move from one place to another The Janata Dal United...

Rajasthan Royals start IPL 2020 preparations with camp in Nagpur

Rajasthan Royals have started their preparations for the upcoming Indian Premier League IPL 2020 with a camp here. The camp will take place at the Royal Institute of Sport, Talegaon, from March 2-7. The camp is a part of the teams preparati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020