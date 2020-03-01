Left Menu
Following are the top foreign stories at 2030 hours

  Updated: 01-03-2020 21:05 IST
  Created: 01-03-2020 20:31 IST
FGN8 CHINA-VIRUS-2NDLD TOLL China's coronavirus deaths reach 2,870, confirmed cases surge to 79,824 Beijing: China's coronavirus death toll climbed to 2,870 with 35 new deaths, while the confirmed cases increased to 79,824 even as the infections outside the worst-hit Hubei province dropped with only three positive cases reported in a single day, continuing the trend of slowdown in the rest of the country, health officials said Sunday. By K J M Varma FGN39 TRUMP-INDIA-RALLYI may never be excited again about a crowd after going to India: Trump told supporters at rally Washington: US President Donald Trump has said he would "never be excited about a crowd again" after his visit to India where he addressed a rally of over 1,00,000 people

FGN22 UK-PATEL UK Opposition wants Priti Patel's Parliament statement on bullying claims London: The UK's Opposition Labour Party on Sunday called on Home Secretary Priti Patel to address Parliament on the allegations of bullying against her following the resignation of one of her top civil servants. By Aditi Khanna FGN16 LANKA-PARLIAMENT Sri Lankan Parliament likely to be dissolved paving way for snap polls: Minister Colombo: Sri Lankan President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa is likely to dissolve the Parliament later on Sunday, paving the way for snap elections in the country months ahead of the schedule, a top minister said

FGN29 IRAN-VIRUS-TOLL Iran reports 11 new virus deaths, taking total to 54 Tehran: Iran's health ministry on Sunday reported 11 new deaths from the novel coronavirus and 385 infections, bringing the overall number of lives lost to 54 and cases to 978.

Latest News

Jihadists kill 10 in northeast Nigerian village

Kano Nigeria, Mar 1 AFP Jihadists have killed 10 people in a raid on a village in northeast Nigerias restive Borno State, burning homes and looting food supplies, civilian militia sources said Sunday Suspected Boko Haram insurgents in truck...

Coronavirus will have short-term impact, airlines need to be flexible: Vistara CEO

As Vistara took delivery of its first wide-body Dreamliner 787-9 aircraft at the Boeing facility here to start long haul operations, the airlines CEO Leslie Thng said the recent coronavirus outbreak would have a short term impact on the avi...

Delhi violence: Situation peaceful but tense in riot-hit areas, four more bodies fished out from drains

A week after deadly communal violence erupted in northeast Delhi, the situation in affected areas was peaceful but tense on Sunday as four more bodies were fished out from drains in Gokalpuri and Shiv Vihar and heavy police deployment conti...

Ram Temple construction date to be decided in next meeting of Trust, says Nripendra Mishra

The date for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be decided in the next meeting of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said Nripendra Mishra, chairman of the trust on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modis dream of a grand ...
