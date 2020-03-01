Following are the top foreign stories at 2030 hours

FGN8 CHINA-VIRUS-2NDLD TOLL China's coronavirus deaths reach 2,870, confirmed cases surge to 79,824 Beijing: China's coronavirus death toll climbed to 2,870 with 35 new deaths, while the confirmed cases increased to 79,824 even as the infections outside the worst-hit Hubei province dropped with only three positive cases reported in a single day, continuing the trend of slowdown in the rest of the country, health officials said Sunday. By K J M Varma FGN39 TRUMP-INDIA-RALLYI may never be excited again about a crowd after going to India: Trump told supporters at rally Washington: US President Donald Trump has said he would "never be excited about a crowd again" after his visit to India where he addressed a rally of over 1,00,000 people

FGN22 UK-PATEL UK Opposition wants Priti Patel's Parliament statement on bullying claims London: The UK's Opposition Labour Party on Sunday called on Home Secretary Priti Patel to address Parliament on the allegations of bullying against her following the resignation of one of her top civil servants. By Aditi Khanna FGN16 LANKA-PARLIAMENT Sri Lankan Parliament likely to be dissolved paving way for snap polls: Minister Colombo: Sri Lankan President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa is likely to dissolve the Parliament later on Sunday, paving the way for snap elections in the country months ahead of the schedule, a top minister said

FGN29 IRAN-VIRUS-TOLL Iran reports 11 new virus deaths, taking total to 54 Tehran: Iran's health ministry on Sunday reported 11 new deaths from the novel coronavirus and 385 infections, bringing the overall number of lives lost to 54 and cases to 978.

