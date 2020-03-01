Priority should be given to passage of Union Budget: Parliamentary Affairs Minister

With opposition leaders sending notices in Parliament demanding discussion on the communal riots in northeast Delhi, Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday said the priority should be given to the Union Budget as it is a constitutional responsibility, However, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister said the opposition should not politicize the violence and rather deliberate upon how it can be stopped from happening again.

"We are ready for discussion on any issue as per the rules of the house and provided the speaker gives permission for it "But first we all should ensure the passage of the budget which is constitutional responsibility for all of us," Meghwal told PTI. Opposition parties, including the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Trinamool Congress, are set to raise the issue of the northeast Delhi communal riots during the second part of the Budget Session in Parliament starting on Monday and demand Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation over alleged police lapses.

The Budget Session of Parliament commenced on January 31 and continued till February 11 After a break, it will again start on March 2 and continue till April 3.

