Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nadda reaches Kolkata for party meeting with Amit Shah

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday arrived in West Bengal for the party meeting which will be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Rajarhat (West Bengal)
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 21:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 21:51 IST
Nadda reaches Kolkata for party meeting with Amit Shah
BJP president JP Nadda in Kolkata on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday arrived in West Bengal for the party meeting which will be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The party president reached The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat, where Amit Shah will meet the state's party office bearers.

Shah was on a day-long tour in West Bengal. He held two public meetings and launched its 'Aar Noi Annay' movement against Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also attended the inauguration of 29 Special Composite Group Complex of National Security Guard (NSG) in Rajarhat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki donates 100mn won for coronavirus prevention, Know Song Hye-Kyo’s activities

Peaky Blinders Season 6 titled ‘Black Day’ likely to see demise of a major character

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Prison Break Season 6 release date; What Wentworth Miller says on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus spurs U.S. to ramp up mask production, screen travelers after first death

The United States will start screening travelers for coronavirus and ramp up production of masks and test kits as the government scrambles to reassure Americans as the disease spreads and world stock markets tumbled last week.The first Amer...

Coronavirus threat: ISSF says shooters free to take call on participation in Olympic Test Event

Amid increasing concerns over the widespread outbreak of the deadly coronavirus, the International Shooting Sport Federation ISSF on Sunday said athletes from member nations are free to take a call on their participation in the Tokyo Olympi...

Iraq reports six new coronavirus cases

Iraq reported six new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases there to 19, the health ministry said.The ministry said two of the six are in the capital Baghdad and the other four in Sulaimaniya in the north east of t...

Germany's ice wine harvest fails because of mild winter

Frankfurt, Mar 1 AFP An unusually mild winter has left Germany without an ice wine harvest for the first time, the countrys wine institute said Sunday, fuelling fears that the sweet dessert wine will become a rarity in future None of German...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020