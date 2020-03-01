Nadda reaches Kolkata for party meeting with Amit Shah

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday arrived in West Bengal for the party meeting which will be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The party president reached The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat, where Amit Shah will meet the state's party office bearers.

Shah was on a day-long tour in West Bengal. He held two public meetings and launched its 'Aar Noi Annay' movement against Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also attended the inauguration of 29 Special Composite Group Complex of National Security Guard (NSG) in Rajarhat. (ANI)

