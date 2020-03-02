Shah asks state BJP leaders to highlight lacunes of TMC government

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda on Sunday held a brain storming session with the party leadership here to prepare the strategy for the upcoming civic polls in the state The meeting, which started at 6.30 pm, is still underway and is expected to continue past midnight.

During the closed-door meeting, Shah asked the state leaders to highlight the drawbacks of the state government and its policies, state BJP sources said "We have been told that as we are not in power, we have to go to polls by highlighting the drawbacks of the state government and its policies. We were told not to depend only on Saradha and Narada scam investigation and decide our line of movement based on it," a senior state BJP leader said.

"We have been told to highlight the financial scams of the state government but not to solely depend on it, rather prepare a separate line of action to politically corner the TMC in the state," another BJP leader said During the meeting, the state leadership has been asked to further increase the momentum of the pro-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) campaign in the state, he said.

Since last year, the new citizenship law has emerged as the latest flashpoint in the state, with the Trinamool Congress opposing the legislation tooth and nail, and the BJP pressing for its implementation Shah and Nadda will leave Kolkata in the night after the meeting.

Earlier in the day while addressing a rally here, Shah asserted that the Centre would not stop until all refugees in the country are granted citizenship under the CAA and accused the opposition, including the TMC, of misguiding refugees and minorities over the new law.

