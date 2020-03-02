Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shah asks state BJP leaders to highlight lacunes of TMC government

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 00:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 00:16 IST
Shah asks state BJP leaders to highlight lacunes of TMC government

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda on Sunday held a brain storming session with the party leadership here to prepare the strategy for the upcoming civic polls in the state The meeting, which started at 6.30 pm, is still underway and is expected to continue past midnight.

During the closed-door meeting, Shah asked the state leaders to highlight the drawbacks of the state government and its policies, state BJP sources said "We have been told that as we are not in power, we have to go to polls by highlighting the drawbacks of the state government and its policies. We were told not to depend only on Saradha and Narada scam investigation and decide our line of movement based on it," a senior state BJP leader said.

"We have been told to highlight the financial scams of the state government but not to solely depend on it, rather prepare a separate line of action to politically corner the TMC in the state," another BJP leader said During the meeting, the state leadership has been asked to further increase the momentum of the pro-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) campaign in the state, he said.

Since last year, the new citizenship law has emerged as the latest flashpoint in the state, with the Trinamool Congress opposing the legislation tooth and nail, and the BJP pressing for its implementation Shah and Nadda will leave Kolkata in the night after the meeting.

Earlier in the day while addressing a rally here, Shah asserted that the Centre would not stop until all refugees in the country are granted citizenship under the CAA and accused the opposition, including the TMC, of misguiding refugees and minorities over the new law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Nigeria moves coronavirus patient for better health care

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Motorcycling-MotoGP cancels season-opening Qatar race due to coronavirus

Next weekends season-opening MotoGP race in Qatar has been cancelled because of travel restrictions on passengers from Italy and elsewhere due to the coronavirus epidemic, MotoGP said on Sunday. The floodlit night race was scheduled for the...

Some Tenerife hotel guests head to airport after coronavirus tests

Tourists staying at a Tenerife hotel that has been on lockdown after five cases of the coronavirus were detected there are free to leave if they test negative for the virus, regional health authorities said on Sunday.Hotel guests, now on th...

Drug worth more than Rs 40 lakh seized in Odisha, 3 held

Brown sugar worth more than Rs 40 lakh was seized and three persons were arrested for illegal possession of drugs in Odishas Balasore district on Sunday, police said Acting on a tip-off, a police team launched an operation at Sekbad village...

Soccer-Dominant City beat Villa to win third straight League Cup

Manchester City continued their imperious stranglehold over the League Cup with a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa in the final on Sunday as goals from Sergio Aguero and Rodri secured the trophy for a third straight season.City, who have now wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020