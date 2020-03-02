Left Menu
Crime Branch probing case of missing rifles and bullets: Kerala CM Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that a comprehensive probe by the Crime Branch has been initiated regarding the missing rifles and live cartridges that was flagged by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

Kerala Assembly (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that a comprehensive probe by the Crime Branch has been initiated regarding the missing rifles and live cartridges that was flagged by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG). In his reply to various questions raised by opposition members in question hour in Kerala Assembly on Monday, the Chief Minister said, "For placing fake bullet cases, a Sub- Inspector was arrested by the Crime Branch probing the case of missing bullets from the Special Armed Police (SAP) camp."

"During the 2014 period, the SI was quarter-master in SAP camp. After he found the 350 drill cartridges missing, he made 350 fake cases and replaced it. He is one of the 11 accused in the case and a probe is on regarding the missing 12000 cartridges," he added. Pinarayi Vijayan said that in the Crime Branch probe it was found that no rifles are missing.

"Crime Branch, after the CAG report came out, had conducted a physical verification and found that there are no missing rifles. The 13 rifles that were with IR battalion in Manipur was also verified through video conferencing," he added. When opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala asked if the government was ready to order a CBI probe, Chief Minister said, "Already a Crime Branch probe is taking place. The government is viewing the case of missing bullets seriously. But as of now, there is no need for any other agency to investigate the case."

The opposition also raised the issue that the third accused in the case of the missing bullets is currently the gunman of Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran. "Let the Crime Branch complete its probe. Proper action will be taken based on it," said Pinarayi Vijayan.

The CAG had found that 25 INSAS rifles and 12,000 cartridges were missing from the armoury of the SAP battalion in Thiruvananthapuram. It had also said that fake bullet cases were placed by police to cover up the missing bullets. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

