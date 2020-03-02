Left Menu
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar over Delhi violence

The Rajya Sabha was on Monday adjourned till 2 pm following an uproar in the House over Delhi violence.

A visual from Rajya Sabha on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

The Rajya Sabha was on Monday adjourned till 2 pm following an uproar in the House over Delhi violence. As soon as the House met for the day, a number of Opposition MPs demanded a discussion on last week's Delhi violence.

However, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu rejected the demand saying the House should discuss the matter once normalcy returns in the city. "I have received notices members about the present situation and also in other parts of the country. The matter is definitely important. It deserved to be discussed. I am of the view what has happened, our priority is to see that normalcy is restored and then we will discuss ways of preventing it. Let us help to restore normalcy," Naidu said.

The Opposition MPs made a noise in disagreement. The Chair adjourned the House till 2 p.m. amid the noise. At least 46 people have died and more than 200 injured in the violence that raged for four days in north-east Delhi.

The Delhi Police has registered 254 FIRs including 41 cases under the Arms Act. As many as 903 people have been either arrested or detained by police. (ANI)

