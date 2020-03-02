Left Menu
Ajit Pawar urges Congress MLAs to stop raising demand for anti-CAA, NPR resolution in state Assembly

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar on Monday reiterated that no citizen of the state will be affected by the amended Citizenship Act or National Population Register (NPR) exercise.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar on Monday reiterated that no citizen of the state will be affected by the amended Citizenship Act or National Population Register (NPR) exercise. He further urged the Congress MLAs to not spoil the environment in the state by demanding anti-CAA, NPR resolutions.

He said this in response to many Congress MLAs meeting Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to raise the demand for passing an anti-CAA and NPR resolution in the state Assembly, on the lines of the Bihar Assembly. "I have said it many times in the past and the MVA government too has said that these laws will not affect any Maharashtrian. Uddhavji has also said the same. Do not spoil the mood in our state by citing examples of resolutions passed in any other state," Pawar said.

Earlier too, Thackeray and Pawar had said that they will not let the CAA, NPR or NRC have an effect on the Maharashtrians. (ANI)

