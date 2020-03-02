Congress protests against Basanagouda's remarks against freedom fighter HS Doreswamy in Karnataka Assembly
Congress MLAs staged a protest in the Karnataka Assembly and entered the well demanding BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yathnal's apology for his 'Pakistani agent' remark on freedom fighter HS Doreswamy.
Congress MLAs staged a protest in the Karnataka Assembly and entered the well demanding BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yathnal's apology for his 'Pakistani agent' remark on freedom fighter HS Doreswamy. Earlier, Congress leaders on February 26 staged a protest on the same issue in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Vidhana Soudha.
Yathnal, on February 25, called Doreswamy a fake freedom fighter and a Pakistani agent while addressing the media. His comments triggered a controversy drawing sharp remarks from Congress and other parties.
Siddaramaiah, former chief minister, asserted that the "provocative" comments against the freedom fighter were obnoxious. Former KPCC president Dr G Parameshwar said: "Yathnal is a criminal who had mentioned in his election affidavit that he had 27 cases against him. He has made such loose comments against the freedom fighter. He should apologise for his remarks." (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Karnataka Assembly
- Pakistani
- BJP
- Siddaramaiah
- Vidhana Soudha
- Mahatma Gandhi
- KPCC
ALSO READ
BJP MLAs should cooperate by remaining critical of govt's work, says Sisodia
Uddhav Thackeray dares BJP to pull down Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi govt
BJP MP Sunny Deol attends rally in Pathankot
Be it BJP or Congress, I am everyone's CM, says Kejriwal
Previous BJP govt wants to hide something: Pawar on Elgar case