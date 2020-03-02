Congress protests against Basanagouda's remarks against freedom fighter HS Doreswamy in Karnataka Assembly

Congress MLAs staged a protest in the Karnataka Assembly and entered the well demanding BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yathnal's apology for his 'Pakistani agent' remark on freedom fighter HS Doreswamy. Earlier, Congress leaders on February 26 staged a protest on the same issue in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Vidhana Soudha.

Yathnal, on February 25, called Doreswamy a fake freedom fighter and a Pakistani agent while addressing the media. His comments triggered a controversy drawing sharp remarks from Congress and other parties.

Siddaramaiah, former chief minister, asserted that the "provocative" comments against the freedom fighter were obnoxious. Former KPCC president Dr G Parameshwar said: "Yathnal is a criminal who had mentioned in his election affidavit that he had 27 cases against him. He has made such loose comments against the freedom fighter. He should apologise for his remarks." (ANI)

