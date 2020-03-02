Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong, BJP members push, shove each other in Lok Sabha

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newdelh
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 16:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 16:34 IST
Cong, BJP members push, shove each other in Lok Sabha

BJP and Congress members pushed and shoved each other in Lok Sabha on Monday as opposition parties vehemently protested over the issue of violence in Delhi and demanded resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah As soon as the House met at 2 pm, opposition members started raising slogans from the Well against the government.

Lok Sabha was adjourned three times till 4.30 pm as the ruckus continued The opposition members went into the area of treasury benches carrying a black banner, which demanded Shah's resignation, as Speaker Om Birla took up the listed business.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi condemned their "unruly behaviour" and asked the Speaker to continue with normal business Joshi alleged that "these are the people" who have provoked the riots. "They murdered 3,000 people in 1984 (riots) and did no investigation. The priority is to restore peace... but they want to create tension," he said.

Seeking to restore normalcy in the House, Birla asked opposition members who were in the Well to take their seats even as they continued to shout "we want justice" and "Amit Shah Murdabad" (Down with Amit Shah) They were also holding placards saying "stop hate speech, save our India".

Things took a turn for worse as Congress' Gaurav Gogoi and Ravneet Singh Bittu took the black banner to the Treasury benches where BJP's Sanjay Jaiswal was speaking on 'Vivaad Se Vishwas' Bill BJP members, including Ramesh Bidhuri and Nishikant Dubey, asked them to return to the Well.

Some Congress members tore papers and hurled them in the air The charge by the Congress members angered BJP members, including many from back benches, who rushed towards the Congress members.

Members from both sides then began pushing and shoving each other following which the proceedings were adjourned till 3 pm by the Speaker Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Smriti Irani were seen trying to pacify the agitated members.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi were present in the House during the uproar When the House reassembled at 3 pm, some BJP members were seen blocking the way to their side of the Well.

Congress member Ramya Haridas complained about being manhandled by BJP members BJP's Rama Devi, who was in the Chair, adjourned the House again till 4 pm saying "whatever you have done is wrong".

But the ruckus continued when the House again met and it was adjourned till 4.30 pm by the Chair However, the slogan-shouting by the BJP members continued. They chanted slogans like "Desh ki raksha kaun karega, hum karenge hum karenge (Who will defend the nation, we will do it" and "Mahatma Gandhi amar rahein, nakli Gandhi jail mein rahein (Long live Mahatama Gandhi, fake Gandhis stay in jail).

Some Opposition members placed a placard demanding Shah's resignation on the Speaker's table but it was swiftly removed by the staff Earlier, Birla asked leaders of oppositions parties to ensure that their members take their respective seats as the "people of the country are watching (the proceedings)".

"This is the temple of democracy. There are certain rules and tradition. You should not come to the Well," he said Birla also said "as you are responsible representatives of people here, it is your collective responsibility to maintain peace and tranquility." Amid the din, two bills -- The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill and Mineral Laws Amendment Bill-- were introduced.

Also the Direct Tax Vivaad Se Vishwas Bill was moved for consideration and passing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Madhya Pradesh, The Tiger State of India Reiterates Focus on Wildlife Tourism and Combating Threats of Climate Change and Global Warming through Wild-life Conservation

Bhopal New Delhi, India NewsVoir Focused on creating favourable conditions for the conservation of tigers especially the endangered Bengal Tiger and the rare White Tiger Plans to create around 11 more protected areas within the st...

China welcomes US-Taliban deal: Calls for orderly withdrawal of foreign troops from Af

China on Monday welcomed the landmark US-Taliban deal and called for orderly and responsible withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan to avoid a security vacuum and prevent the terrorist groups from getting stronger in the war-torn cou...

Warning for heavy rain, snowfall issued in Himachal Pradesh

A weather warning has been issued for heavy rain and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh from March 4-7, the Meteorological department said on Monday There were light showers in some parts of the state from Sunday, it said. Rajgarh recorded 15 mm ...

Democracy was torn to shreds, ruling party MP assaulted one of our Dalit women MPs in Lok Sabha: Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Democracy was torn to shreds, ruling party MP assaulted one of our Dalit women MPs in Lok Sabha Congress Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020