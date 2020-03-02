Meghalaya violence is unfortunate, says Assam Congress chief
Party MP and Assam Congress Chief Ripun Bora said here on Monday that violence in Meghalaya is "unfortunate". Speaking to ANI, he said, "The clashes in Meghalaya were unfortunate. The government has totally failed."
Clashes between Khasi Students' union and non-tribals had emerged on Friday. Curfew was imposed in Shillong and internet services too were suspended. The curfew was imposed from 10 pm on Friday till 8 am on Saturday. Hitting out at the central government, he said, "They could have prevented the incident."
Speaking on the issue of delimitation excise in Assam, he said, "The government has declared drafts without consulting the stakeholders into confidence." A local taxi driver Lurshai Hynniewta, 35, succumbed to his injuries during the violence in Meghalaya. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ripun Bora
- Meghalaya
- Assam Congress
- Shillong
- Assam
