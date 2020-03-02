Chief Secretary accountable for responding to questions in Assembly: Maharashtra Assembly Speaker

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Nana Patole on Monday demanded Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta to apologise to the Assembly for giving written reply to only four questions out of 83 questions that were raised during the last Assembly session. However, Mehta was later let off on Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's request. The 83 questions asked through a point of propriety raised during the Assembly session and was supposed to be answered by different departments but only four questions were given written reply by secretaries of the departments.

The number of unanswered question irked the Speaker and he asked Ajoy Mehta to stand at the entrance of the Assembly and apologise to all. However, after the intervention of Ajit Pawar and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, the Speaker let off the Chief Secretary with a warning. Before letting off Mehta, Nana Patole said that even Tehsildars and Thanedars don't respect letters written by MLAs and he (Speaker) will not let anything happen if the privilege of the members is breached.

He also said that in such situations in future, he will held the Chief Secretary responsible. (ANI)

