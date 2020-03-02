Left Menu
Will follow my leader: Amruta Fadnavis on PM''s tweet

  Mumbai
  Updated: 02-03-2020 23:23 IST
  Created: 02-03-2020 23:23 IST
Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta on Monday said she would follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hours after the latter tweeted that he was contemplating giving up his social media presence. Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Preeti Sharma Menon has expressed "doubt" whether the PM will leave social media.

"Sometimes it's the smallest decision that can change our life forever!I will follow the path of my leader!!" tweeted Amruta. Amruta had courted controversies with her tweets in the past.

In the latest such row, she had termed Shiv Sena leader and state cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray a "worm". AAP national executive member Preeti Sharma Menon tweeted: "A leader should remain connected to the people and should not leave social media, anyway I doubt he will. But what he could do this sunday, which happens to be women's day is to stop following those who give rape threats to women".

The prime minister has caused a flutter by tweeting: "This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted". Within minutes the hashtag #NoSir started trending with social media users urging the PM not to give up his social media accounts..

