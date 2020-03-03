Turkey's Erdogan says Greek soldiers killed two migrants on Monday
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Greek soldiers had killed two migrants and severely wounded a third.
More than 10,000 migrants, mostly from Syria, other Middle Eastern states and Afghanistan, have reached Turkey's land borders with EU states Greece and Bulgaria since Turkey opened its border last week to let migrants reach Europe.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Tayyip Erdogan
- Turkish
- Greek
- Syria
- Afghanistan
- Middle Eastern
- Bulgaria
- Europe
- EU
- Greece
ALSO READ
Bulgaria reports bird flu outbreak at duck farm
Bulgaria seeks gambling tycoon's extradition from UAE
UPDATE 1-Ghani named winner of Afghanistan's disputed poll amid fears of new turmoil
Jaishankar meets German Defence Minister in Berlin; discuss Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific
Afghanistan presidential poll results announced after 5-month delay, Ashraf Ghani secures seat for second term