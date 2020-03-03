Netanyahu claims victory in Israel vote
Jerusalem, Mar 3 (AFP) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed victory in Israel's election on Monday after exit polls put his right-wing Likud party several seats ahead of its main challenger, the centrist Blue and White party
The premier, who is under criminal indictment, tweeted that the results were "a huge victory for Israel", after polls released by three television networks gave Likud and its allies 60 seats -- one short of a parliamentary majority. (AFP) CPS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
