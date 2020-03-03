Netanyahu claims election victory on exit poll gains

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed victory in Monday's Israeli election after exit polls predicted the strongest showing for his Likud party.

"We won thanks to our belief in our path and thanks to the people of Israel," he said in a Twitter posting early on Tuesday.

Exit polls gave Likud and like-minded parties 60 of parliament's 120 seats. (Writing by Dan Williams)

