Bhupesh Baghel to present budget in Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha today

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will present the state Budget in the Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday. The Budget session of Chhattisgarh began on February 24 and is slated to continue till April 1.

Baghel also holds the finance portfolio and will, therefore, present the state budget for fiscal 2020-21. The state budget is expected to be around Rupees 1.10 lakh crore this time with special focus on infrastructure, irrigation and healthcare. (ANI)

