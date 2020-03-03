Left Menu
Country will turn peaceful if Modi ''bhakts'' quit social media: NCP

  Mumbai
  Updated: 03-03-2020 11:32 IST
  Created: 03-03-2020 10:57 IST
Country will turn peaceful if Modi ''bhakts'' quit social media: NCP
NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

The country will turn "peaceful" if Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "bhakts" follow him in quitting the social media, the NCP said on Tuesday, taking a dig at the PM over his tweet that was thinking of giving up his social media accounts. NCP chief spokesperson and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik also said that Modi's decision will be "in the interest of the country".

His comments came a day after Modi said he is contemplating giving up social media presence. "This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted," the prime minister said on the micro-blogging site.

Taking a swipe at the prime minister, Malik in a tweet said, "Yesterday, Modi ji gave a hint of giving up the social media from Sunday. Some leaders are also talking about giving up (social media). The country will turn peaceful if all the bhakts (followers) give it up." "Modi ji's decision will be in the interest of the country. We welcome it, Modi ji takes the decision," Malik tweeted with the hashtag "ModiQuitsSocialMedia". Earlier, the Congress took a swipe at the prime minister, with Rahul Gandhi tweeting "Give up hatred, not social media accounts" after tagging Modi's post.

Within minutes of Modi's tweet on Monday, scores of netizens urged him not to quit the various social media platforms as 'No Sir' trended on Twitter. The prime minister is one of the most-followed world leaders on social media. He has 53.3 million followers on Twitter, 44 million on Facebook and 35.2 million Instagram.

The Twitter handle of the Prime Minister's Office has 32 million followers. In September 2019, PM Modi was the third most followed world leader on the microblogging site, behind only US President Donald Trump and his predecessor Barack Obama.

The Prime Minister was the first Indian to cross the 50-million follower's mark on Twitter.

