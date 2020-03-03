Sumit Bhagasara secures President's post in Rajasthan Youth Congress polls

Left Menu
Sumit Bhagasara has secured the President's post in the elections of Rajasthan Youth Congress held on Tuesday.

  Jaipur (Rajasthan)
  Updated: 03-03-2020 15:40 IST
Sumit Bhagasara (Photo: Twitter-@SumitBhagasara). Image Credit: ANI

Sumit Bhagasara has secured the President's post in the elections of Rajasthan Youth Congress held on Tuesday. He bagged as many as 46,3014 out of 1,13,877 of total votes polled. The voting was held today morning.

His close rival Mukesh Bhakar secured 30,349 votes and Amardin Fakir got 16,720 votes. Bhagasara has earlier served as the state President of the National Students' Union of India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

