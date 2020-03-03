Ready to conduct local body polls by implementing 50% quota as

The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday informed the State Election Commission that it is ready to conduct elections to rural and urban local bodies by implementing the 50 per cent quota as per the directions of the High Court. The state government has requested the SEC to complete the poll process within a month.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, in a video conference with district Collectors and other top officials, said they were prepared to conduct the elections to gram panchayats, mandal and zilla parishads as well as municipalities and municipal corporations. The High Court struck down a government order that provided for 59.85 per cent reservation in seats in local bodies for SCs, STs and BCs and directed the government to stick to the 50 per cent quota as stipulated by the Supreme Court.

"We will go ahead with 50 per cent quota as per the High Court directive. We have accordingly asked the SEC to conduct the elections," Municipal administration minister Botsa Satyanarayana told reporters. Earlier, the Chief Minister told the video conference that an ordinance was recently promulgated amending the AP Panchayat Raj Act to usher in reforms in the elections to local bodies by essentially reducing the influence of money and liquor.

As per the amendments to the Act, anyone found guilty of distributing liquor and cash in rural local bodies election would face disqualification. Besides, they could face a jail term of three years. This would be applicable in the case of elections to urban local bodies as well.

"Take the elections as a challenge and be firm in conducting the elections in a foolproof manner. The Superintendents of Police will be responsible for curbing the influence of money and liquor during the elections," the Chief Minister said.

He wanted an App developed, similar to the one brought in by the Election Commission of India during general elections, to alert police and election officials on any violations. He asked the officials to utilize the services of 'Police Mitra' and 'Mahila Mitras', besides the village volunteers for effective conduct of the elections to local bodies..

