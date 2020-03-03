PM Modi narrates real life incidents with message at BJP meet

By Pragya Kaushika Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a leaf out of real-life incidents to engage with party MPs during the BJP's Parliamentary Party meeting held on Tuesday. At the end of every narrated event was a message specially crafted to ensure the elected representatives listen well and implement suggestions.

While making a veiled attack on the 'system not bothered about nation's goodwill', the Prime Minister cited the example of the bombing of an Olympic ground in the US in 1996 and how the 'system of the US' decided to focus on the Olympics and not on the bombing. A senior MP of the BJP said that the reference about the incident was in context of US President Donald Trump's visit to India and violence that engulfed the national capital during his visit. The Prime Minister commented on the 'robust' system working against the interest of the nation.

"Is waqt yeh bhi samjhna padega ek majboot tantra hai usko counter karne ke liye, jo bhi kaam ho raha hai (We need to take into consideration that there is a robust system in place to counter our efforts of showing the achievements)," said a senior BJP MP while quoting Prime Minister's address. Prime Minister Modi said that while the ground of the Olympics was bombed, the whole nation focussed on Olympics.

The Prime Minister, who according to the MPs was in a 'jovial' mood, also made a comment on the members who hail from the medical profession. While informing that he would be addressing the beneficiaries of the Jan Aushadhi Kendras on March 7 via video conferencing, the Prime Minister had a word of advice for doctors amongst the meeting. "Doctors se milo, bura mat manana, sabko pata hai system. Doctors se mil kar kaho ki kuch parchi aise medicines ki jo Janaushadhi ki dukano par mile aise bhi likh de (Meet the doctors and don't feel offended. Ask these doctors to write medicines that are available on Janaushadhi stores for poor patients)," another senior MP quoted the Prime Minister as saying.

The Prime Minister has asked the MPs to organise a programme in their constituency where they should address 100 beneficiaries of Jan Aushadhi Kendras via video conferencing. "Along with them, 800-900 people would be listening to your interaction and they should also share their experiences," the Prime Minister reportedly suggested. Prime Minister Modi also shared a personal chat he had with a family friend. A senior MP told ANI that the Prime Minister told them that he had called a family friend who was riding a taxi.

"The driver was hearing the conversation and requested the Prime Minister's friend if he could have a word with him. The driver did not say anything but thanked the Prime Minister for starting mudra loan. He told the Prime Minister that he availed the Mudra loan and was able to buy the taxi to earn his livelihood," the MP narrated the incident shared by the Modi. "The objective was to tell everyone to get in touch with the beneficiaries of Mudra loans," the MP added. (ANI)

