Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will back Sena if Cong, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota: BJP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 19:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 19:53 IST
Will back Sena if Cong, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota: BJP

The BJP on Tuesday said it would back the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government if the NCP and Congress tried to pressurise the Sena to grant Muslim quota by pulling out. The NCP and Congress have said the government will provide five per cent quota to Muslims in education.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the Sena, however, said on Tuesday that the proposal for Muslim quota had not come to him, and when it comes, its validity will be examined. Senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar told reporters that his party was of the view that reservation cannot be offered on the basis of religion.

"The stand the Shiv Sena has taken is right, they are talking about the Constitution. The Constitution does not provide for reservation based on religion," the former state finance minister said. "What is the crime of Sikhs and Christians if reservation is to be given (only to Muslims) on the basis of religion?" he asked.

The Union government has already carved out a 10 per cent quota for the economically backward classes which covers Muslims and Christians too, the BJP leader said. "I think Uddhav-ji has taken a very good stand. Our alliance with the Sena was based on ideology. The Sena should not worry if the Congress and NCP are pressurising it on the issue," he said.

"Even if they leave the government, we will support the government within the limits of this subject," Mungantiwar added. Minority Affairs Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik had stated in the Legislative Council last week that the government will provide five per cent quota to Muslims by enacting a law.

On Tuesday, Thackeray said he had not yet received any proposal in this regard, and the government will examine its validity once the proposal reached him. However, his cabinet colleague and state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat said his party was committed to giving reservation to Muslims, and the co-ordination committee of the coalition government will discuss the issue..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Tornado hits downtown Nashville, at least 9 die in Tennessee

Nashville US, Mar 3 AP Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding at least 40 buildings and killing at least nine people. One of the twisters caused severe damage across downtown Nashville. Daybreak revealed a landscape litt...

London mayor launches re-election campaign

London, Mar 3 AFP London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Tuesday launched his re-election campaign, attacking Prime Minister Boris Johnson for failing to tackle a crisis in affordable housing in the British capital. Conservative party leader Johnson wa...

G7 agreed to do "everything possible" to limit harm from coronavirus

G7 finance ministers and central bank governors have agreed to do everything possible to limit harm from the fast-spreading coronavirus, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers on Tuesday.Mnuchin told the U.S. House Ways and M...

Nigerian exchange to become listed company, paving way for share offer

The Nigerian Stock Exchange said on Tuesday it had won approval from members to become a listed company and had appointed a board of directors, paving the way to offering shares to the public. The exchange began changing its ownership struc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020