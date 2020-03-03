Left Menu
Development News Edition

Was offered Rs 25 crore by BJP for RS polls: MP Cong MLA

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopal
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 20:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 20:14 IST
Was offered Rs 25 crore by BJP for RS polls: MP Cong MLA

Congress MLA Baijnath Kushwaha on Tuesday claimed that BJP leaders were offering him Rs 25 crore to lure him ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh. Kushwaha's allegation has come a day after veteran Congress leader and Upper House member Digvijaya Singh accused BJP leaders of offering Rs 25 to 35 crore to Congress MLAs, even as the saffron party rubbished the claims.

Singh had alleged that the BJP had offered Rs 5 crore in advance and the remaining amount in part to destabilise the Kamal Nath-led government in the state. Speaking to reporters here after meeting minister Govind Singh, Kushwaha said, "People have been offering me money and I asked them who was giving the money and place where the amount will be delivered," he said.

The Congress MLA identified one of the men as Pramod Sharma from Bhind and claimed that he had also noted the name of another man and will reveal it later. Some men said they had been sent by (former chief minister) Shivraji, (Union Minister) Narendra Singh Tomar (BJP chief whip in the state Assembly) Narrotam Mishra, he alleged.

Kushwaha claimed he was offered Rs 25 crore or a ministerial berth and Rs 5 crore. "It is not a big deal for me. I will turn down bigger offers and this is my decision. I had nothing, but I was made an MLA. What more do I need? I am with the Congress and I can't be bought at any cost," he said.

Meanwhile, state BJP chief spokesman Deepak Vijayvargiya dismissed Kushwaha's claims, terming them as "a bunch of lies". "There is an internal fight going on in the Congress and different factions are spreading a bunch of lies to dwarf each other," he said.

Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh wants to get re-elected to the Rajya Sabha and wants to rock Jyotiraditya Scindia's boat as he is also seeking entry to the Upper House, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Tornado hits downtown Nashville, at least 9 die in Tennessee

Nashville US, Mar 3 AP Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding at least 40 buildings and killing at least nine people. One of the twisters caused severe damage across downtown Nashville. Daybreak revealed a landscape litt...

London mayor launches re-election campaign

London, Mar 3 AFP London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Tuesday launched his re-election campaign, attacking Prime Minister Boris Johnson for failing to tackle a crisis in affordable housing in the British capital. Conservative party leader Johnson wa...

G7 agreed to do "everything possible" to limit harm from coronavirus

G7 finance ministers and central bank governors have agreed to do everything possible to limit harm from the fast-spreading coronavirus, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers on Tuesday.Mnuchin told the U.S. House Ways and M...

Nigerian exchange to become listed company, paving way for share offer

The Nigerian Stock Exchange said on Tuesday it had won approval from members to become a listed company and had appointed a board of directors, paving the way to offering shares to the public. The exchange began changing its ownership struc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020