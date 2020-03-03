Parliament should give priority to discussing Delhi violence: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday said that the Parliament should give priority to discussing the issue of violence that took place in the North-East district on Delhi in February. Speaking at a press conference, Chowdhury said, "We are asking for discussion in the Parliament because it is exceptional circumstances. The Parliament should give priority to discussion on this issue where riots and arson have taken place in Delhi. That is also why we give adjournment motion."

"The govt is saying that it will discuss but it is leaving it to the Speaker, while the Speaker is saying that discussion will be done only after peace is maintained. The govt is saying that discussion will be held after Holi but why to wait till then why can't the discussion take place now," he questioned. "We urge the Prime Minister to make the statement in Parliament about the violence in Delhi," he added.

Meanwhile, the Office of Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that Delhi residence of Chowdhury was attacked by miscreants around 5:30 pm today. The house staff was also thrashed by miscreants. (ANI)

