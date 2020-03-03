Left Menu
Don't spare anyone involved in violence: Kejriwal requests PM; appreciates Delhi police

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and discussed the situation in the riot-hit northeast Delhi and said he has requested Modi that those responsible for the deadly violence — irrespective of party affiliation — "should not be spared". It was the first meeting of Kejriwal with Modi after the Aam Aadmi Party returned to power in the national capital for a third consecutive term.

The meeting, at the Prime Minister's Office in Parliament, lasted half an hour. Emerging from the meeting, Kejriwal appreciated the Delhi police for being proactive in controlling the situation when rumours were being spread on Sunday night.

"Delhi police acted in a swift manner to control the situation when rumours were spread on Sunday night. Had the police acted with the same efficiency on Monday & Tuesday last week when riots were confined in a district, so many lives could have been saved," he told reporters. Large-scale violence in northeast Delhi has left more than 42 people dead and 200 injured.

The Delhi chief minister said he also requested the prime minister that such incidents should not happen and Modi agreed. Urging Modi to take stern action against those involved in the violence, Kejriwal said, "I told him we should try and ensure that such riots do not happen again in the national capital. Those who are responsible for the clashes - whether they belong to any party - should not be spared, I appealed to the prime minister." "We agreed on working together to prevent such a drastic situation from happening in the future. Delhi is the capital of the country. We will take whatever steps that need to be taken in the future to prevent riots. There should never be such riots in Delhi. This is a matter of concern for all of us," he said.

He said the prime minister sought his cooperation to work for Delhi's development during the next five years, according to a statement released by the Delhi government. When asked did he discuss the hate speeches given by BJP leaders, Kejriwal said they did not discuss it specifically.

Talking about the new coronavirus, he said he discussed with the prime minister the lethal disease it causes and how it can be stopped. "We should provide medicare to the infected as early as possible." Describing the meeting as a courtesy call by him after being reelected as chief minister, Kejriwal said he sought the prime minister's help for the development of Delhi. On February 25, Home Minister Amit Shah discussed the situation after the violence in Delhi with Kejriwal and leaders of various parties.

The AAP formed government in Delhi for the third time on the trot after it swept the February 8 elections, winning 62 of the 70 seats. The BJP bagged the rest of the seats..

