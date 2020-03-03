Aishwarya Mahadev appointed as secretary of All India Mahila Congress

The Congress on Tuesday appointed Aishwarya Mahadev as the secretary of the party's women wing

Congress president Sonia Gandhi appointed Mahadev as Secretary of the All India Mahila Congress, the party said in a statement

Sushmita Dev heads the Congress' women wing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.